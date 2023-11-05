WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Rowers braved the cold Sunday morning for the 32nd annual Frostbite Regatta on the Little Arkansas River.

Hundreds of rowers, from youth to collegiate and masters, participated in the event.

Rowers raced from the 11th St. Bridge to the Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center.

One rower says she rows for the environment, including the team she is on and where she races.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s a great team environment. I mean, this race is really just a hard course, but it’s awesome, like it’s a nice challenge, so it’s just a really good environment to be in,” said Ariella Rappaport, a rower on the Mile High Rowing Club from Denver.

Rappaport’s teammate says she does it for the fun.

“I guess it’s just a really fun sport, and like, obviously, the memories are really amazing. I like to think that we have one of the funnest teams, but yeah, I think it’s just a really amazing group sport, and you get to travel to a lot of fun places, and I like going fast,” said Nesi Saribal, another member of the Mile High Rowing Club.

The Frostbite Regatta is until 4 p.m. You can watch the races for free along the river.