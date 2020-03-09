Rudd Foundation awards $1.1 million to winners of the 2020 Rudd Scholarship

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Rudd Foundation announced its third class of Rudd Scholars on Monday who will each receive a four-year college scholarship to attend either Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University or Wichita State University. The Rudd Scholarship covers all remaining tuition, fees, book, supplies and on-campus room and board after all other aid, grants and scholarships.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the exceptionally high-caliber, well-rounded students that were chosen for this year’s Rudd Scholarship,” said Peter Najera, President of the Rudd Foundation. “By removing the financial burden of a college education, we expect these go-getters to be actively involved on campus, maintain good grades, and graduate in four years debt-free.”

This year, 15 students will be going to Wichita State, nine will attend Fort Hays State, and six will take their scholarship to Emporia State. The Rudd Scholarship is earned through a competitive selection process that requires grades, test scores, essays, letters of recommendation and a personal interview. Only 30 students were chosen from the more than 1,300 students who applied.

“I think I was absolutely speechless because I know not everyone can have this opportunity, and I feel so humbled and grateful to be selected and I’m so excited for all of the opportunities coming my way,” said Amanda Phanivong, Campus High School.

