Ruling: Kansas sheriff not entitled to immunity from lawsuit

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A federal appeals court ruled Friday that a Kansas sheriff is not entitled to immunity from a lawsuit filed by the family of an unarmed black man who was shot in the back following a police chase.

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Harvey County Sheriff Chad Gay is county official, and that unlike state officials he is not entitled to Eleventh Amendment immunity when sued in his official capacity.

The decision comes in a lawsuit filed by the family of Matthew Holmes, a 24-year-old black man, who died after McPherson County sheriff’s deputy shot him during a 2017 arrest.

LATEST STORIES: