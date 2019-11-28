‘Run in the race, feed your face’: Hundreds take part in Say Grace Race

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds braved the rain and chilly weather on Thanksgiving morning to participate in the 9th annual Say Grace Race held in downtown Wichita.

Nearly 1,400 people registered to run the course.

David Sanford, CEO of GraceMed Health Clinic, said the race helps raise about $50,000 each year to supplement the cost of care for people who are uninsured.

Jack Forrest and Matt Clark participated in 9th annual Say Grace Race on Thanksgiving. (KSN Photo)

“It is very satisfying to see how many people from the greater Wichita community and places far and away come out to run this race. Our tag line is run the race, feed your face,” said Sanford.

Those who participated dressed up in festive holiday gear.

“We do this every year. Our in-laws live here in Wichita. We run a 5K wherever we are for Thanksgiving every year. We are the only two out of the whole family that braved the cold today,” said Matt Clark, race participant.

KSN’s own Bret Buganski also ran in the race.

