Run Wichita Super Bowl dedicates this year’s run to fallen friend

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, Run Wichita honored Thomas Stanley from Andover during the Annual Run Wichita Super Bowl Sunday 4-mile.

Stanley was killed after he was struck by lightning during a 50K race in September.

“He was a special guy for our club and did some great things for us. We’re so proud of him and his family, and we regret the loss,” said Mark Chamberlain, race director.

Thomas’ wife Ashley also participated in the race and ran in his honor.

