WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Runners braved the cold to support an important cause Saturday morning. They ran for Kansas 811 – the organization that asks people to call 811 before doing any digging.

Kansas 811 held the Pancake 5K and 1-mile Walk at Sedgwick County Park. Runners and walkers completed the course before the heaviest snow arrived.

The run was initially scheduled for September but got moved to Saturday.

Arch York, Kansas 811 damage prevention manager, said Kansas 811 hosts all kinds of events to get the message out about calling 811 before you dig.

“Call 811 before you do any excavation in the state to make sure you’re safe out there in the field, and you keep the utilities intact, and everyone’s service is working,” York said. “We just want to promote it. The more we get the message out there, the better to the public.”

Nearly 80 people ran the race. After they crossed the finish line, they were rewarded with pancakes and sausage.

Money raised from the event goes toward scholarships for Kansas students attending trade schools.