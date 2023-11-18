WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some people are kicking off the holidays with running.

The 48th annual Turkey Trot raced off on Saturday. Some people did it for fun, while others were running for a purpose.

One runner remembers his mother, who passed away, in each of his runs.

“I started it when my mom passed away I started, did the Pretty Prairie after her funeral and I said that every time I crossed that finish line it’s for in remembrance of my mom, So now it’s becoming a family thing,” William Glander said.

Each participant went home with a $35 voucher for a turkey.