HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — One Hays Middle School student is blowing away his teacher with his generous act.

Dominic Hernandez, an eighth-grader, ran 48 miles in 48 hours all to help his teacher and coach’s 3-year-old son.

“I feel very generous and lucky that I have the opportunity to be with young kids like that every day as a teacher and a coach,” said Cade Scott, Hays Middle School social studies teacher and coach.

Having worked there for several years, Scott says he’s met many amazing students, but this semester Hernandez caught him by surprise.

“Well, he came to me and said he had a plan to do this run, and I didn’t know how big it was going to get at the time.”

Hernandez is an active eighth-grader. Scott says Hernandez has always been involved in sports, but he never thought a teen would take on this big of a challenge.

“48 miles in 48 hours, and he was planning on raising money for it”, Scott explained.



Money that would help bring awareness to Scott’s 3-year-old son, William.

“So, he was born with a rare heart congenital defect. We didn’t know about it before his birth, but after we found out, that’s when we had to have the multiple surgeries,” Scott said.

Hernandez was able to raise more than $8,000 for William by actively running.

“It takes a toll on you mentally and emotionally when you’re running at 2 a.m. 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.,” Scott said.

Scott says he’s still in disbelief.

“There is a lot of other kids out there at Hays Middle School that feel and would do the same that he would,” Scott said. “Will is only 3 right now, but he would know how it would feel too if he were a little bit older.”

Students at Hays Middle School also created shirts saying “William our warrior” to help support Scott and his family during this emotional time.



