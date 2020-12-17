Rural Kansas getting COVID-19 vaccine; 2nd round to be short

In this photo provided by Kristy Sourk, nurse Kristy Sourk and her husband, Dr. Robert Sourk, a pulmonologist, pose for a selfie Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, after getting the first two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in Hutchinson, Kan. Kansas has received its full shipment of the first of two doses of a vaccine made by Pfizer for 23,750 people, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and agency spokeswoman Ashley Jones-Wisner said hospitals have become the primary place for giving shots.(Kristy Sourk via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Doses from Kansas’ first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine are arriving in rural Kansas for hospitals to administer to health care workers, though the state expects its second shipment to be smaller than anticipated.

The state health department said Thursday that Kansas received its first full shipment of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine for 23,750 people. Agency spokeswoman Ashley Jones-Wisner says federal authorities initially told Kansas that it would get a second vaccine shipment of 29,000 doses next week, but the state has since learned it will receive 17,750 doses. She did not elaborate.

