BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person died when a car and a motorcycle crashed on Southwest 70th in Butler County Sunday.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened about five minutes before 9 p.m. at Southwest Prairie Creek Road, just east of Andover.

A 23-year-old Andover woman was driving an SUV west on SW 70th.

“The vehicle made a left turn to go south on SW Prairie Creek Road in front of a motorcycle traveling east on SW 70th,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The motorcycle, driven by 32-year-old Shane Bushey of rural Towanda, hit the SUV in the intersection.

Bushey died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the crash is still under investigation.