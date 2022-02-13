RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) — A Russell man and a 10-year-old boy were killed in a crash just north of the Russell/Barton county line on Friday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), 40-year-old George Gier was driving a 2014 Toyota 4Runner southbound on 179th Street. Ten-year-old Cooper Gier, also of Russell, was in the car as well.

For an unknown reason, George entered the ditch to the west, ramped a field entrance, and from there became airborne. His car rolled several times and came to a rest on its roof, facing east, according to the KHP.

Both George and Cooper were pronounced dead at the scene.

Russell USD 407 posted on Facebook stating they are following crisis planning regarding the loss of one of their students. The school district will be providing counselors and support services to students, staff and families starting Monday.

USD 399 Natima-Paradise-Waldo also posted on Facebook stating they will have staff available for support.