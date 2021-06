ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) – A 60-year-old Russell man was killed in a crash three miles east of Ellis on I-70 in Ellis County. The rollover happened about 7:45 p.m. Friday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup heading eastbound lost control and rolled twice through the median into the westbound lanes. The driver, Curtis D. Keil, was ejected.

He was transported to Hays Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.