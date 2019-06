RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) – Russell police are investigating several reports of vehicle burglaries.

During the early morning Wednesday, a Russell police officer confirmed several vehicles that had been rummaged through in the southwest and west side of town. In all, 18 police reports were made.

Police remind citizens to lock their doors and remove valuables from vehicles.

If anyone has information about the recent vehicle burglaries, please call the Russell Police Department at 785-483-2121.