WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Kansas Independent Oil and Gas Association, over 5,000 wells were shut down in 2020 due to COVID-19. One expert said it would take quite some time to get our production up and running to where it was. Local oil producers agreed.

Wink Hartman, president and CEO of Hartman Oil Company, says the current oil prices are somewhat of a relief.

“The last five or six years has been very, very difficult financially, and a lot of oil companies have had to borrow large sums of money to stay afloat. So this period of time is not outrageous profits. It’s trying to probably pay back banks and maybe replace employees that you lost,” said Hartman.

Klee Watchous is another local producer. He claims the rising gas costs have positively impacted his company over the last year. So about a year ago, he implemented a fairly aggressive drilling program.

“If the price is sufficient to justify further exploration, oil companies will look for new production as we are now,” said Watchous.

However, if oil prices drop as they did in recent years, producers will stop the machinery.

“That’s going to have certainly a negative impact on the supply side of the equation, which is one of the main reasons we’re seeing low inventories at this time which is also driving prices up,” added Watchous.

That’s one reason we’re paying more at the pump. Due to market volatility, Kansas producers are drilling with caution.

“The drill baby drill sounds real good, but after you do all that, what happens next? And there’s no assurance that there’ll be a profit at the end of the day,” concluded Hartman.

Edward Cross, president of KIOGA, said there could be light at the end of the tunnel in terms of fuel prices. He claimed just the signal to the market that the United States is going to increase the oil supply could cause the cost of gas to fall.