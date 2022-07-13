WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Park and Recreation was given 600 life jackets on Wednesday by Safe Kids Wichita Area, a local coalition led by Via Christi Health.

The life jackets were provided by the Coleman Company, who gave them to Safe Kids Wichita Area with the request they were put to good use.

“This donation will help us as we work to ensure water safety and training for anyone in our community who needs it,” Wichita Park and Recreation Director Troy Houtman said. “Plus, being able to hand out life jackets will help us encourage recreation on the river, at OJ Watson Park, and other natural waterways, which we always encourage wearing a life jacket on, regardless of swimming skill level.”

Wichita Park and Recreation operates six public pools and intend to use the life jackets in their aquatics programs, which offer more than 300 swim classes over the summer in addition to other programming.

For more information about the aquatics program at Wichita Park and Recreation centers, you can visit their website by clicking here.