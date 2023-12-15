WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement is looking for five people accused of stealing a safe at the Buddhist Temple of Salina.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KSN around 4 p.m. Wednesday, a monk at the temple on West Pleasant Hill Road heard some noises on the main floor, thinking it was his guests from Alaska who needed something.

Instead, he found four men and a woman moving away from the office area, leaving with the temple’s safe.

The safe contained $1,000 in cash and multiple documents. A doorbell camera image helped identify three of the suspects.

The sheriff said the monk was able to identify three of the suspects from a doorbell camera image taken at a Buddhist Temple in Colorado that was recently burglarized.