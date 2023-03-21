WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Safe Streets Wichita is giving out free naloxone or Narcan on Saturday.

Naloxone is a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are now other formulations and brand names for naloxone.

You can get free naloxone from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the intersection of Broadway and Lewis, just two blocks north of Kellogg and Broadway.

Visit Safe Streets Wichita on Facebook and Twitter.

For any questions, email naloxone@partnersforwichita.org or text Lisa Vayda at 316-371-6188.