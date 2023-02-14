WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Safe Streets Wichita is giving out free Naloxone, a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.

Safe Streets Wichita will be distributing the free Naloxone from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the following three locations:

If you have questions, you can reach out to Safe Streets Wichita on Facebook or Twitter, email them at naloxone@partnersforwichita.org or text them at 316-516-3078.