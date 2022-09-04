WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Safe Streets Wichita is trying to help educate people on the use of Naloxone, also known as Narcan, and how it can help save lives.

The coalition is also working to raise awareness of the opioid epidemic in Wichita.

“There has just been a surge in drug overdoses, and we feel like our community has to step up,” Safe Streets Wichita Community Mobilizer, Ngoc Vuong said.

On Saturday, a group of volunteers packed their first-ever Naloxone kits.

This is a part of the coalition’s new free intramuscular naloxone program, Safe Streets said Narcan is in high demand.

They are hoping to reach everyone in the community no matter their background.

“I grew up kind of on the south side of Wichita where you see different things moving around in the streets,” said Safe Streets Wichita Volunteer, Jordy Mosqeda.

Mosqeda is just one of the volunteers who wanted to see change in the ICT.

Volunteers also hung door hangers on Saturday in different parts of Wichita.

“Motels, hotels, and some of our biggest overdose hotspots,” Vuong said.

Informing people how Narcan can save lives and the signs of someone overdosing.

“Addressing some of the misconceptions about like hey it is safe and easy to use if you try to administer naloxone and save someone’s life you won’t be held liable to it,” Vuong said.

“Knowing what can go wrong but also what can go right. Knowing what’s the right decision to make even though you may have made the decision to use drugs there is also a way out of it,” Mosqeda said.

They hope this can make everyone work together for change.

“We want to make sure that there is a place and space for people to take action on the opioid epidemic in Wichita,” Vuong said.

They plan to hand out the free Narcan kits within the next few weeks.

Safe Streets is always looking for volunteers and you can learn more here.