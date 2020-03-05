Safety grant invites south Wichita to ‘March Into Safety’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An insurance company evaluated the fire hazards in different parts of the city and discovered higher fire numbers in the south part of Wichita.

A free safety event for everyone hopes to address some of those safety concerns.

“March Into Safety” is a free event aimed at south side families, but open to everyone.

“When you look at things that are going on in communities, you know lack of smoke detectors in homes. That’s one of the things we’re going to talk about,” said Terri Moses, Director of Safety and Environmental Services for USD 259.

Families will have the opportunity to sign up for smoke detector installation.

Representatives from Wichita Fire Department, Wichita Police Department, Sedgwick County EMS, Safe Kids, and the American Red Cross will be on hand. Food and prizes are available and the Wichita Wagonmasters are serving dinner. The event is tonight from 4:30-7 p.m. at Wichita South High School.

