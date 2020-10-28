Saint Francis Ministries confirms ongoing investigation

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saint Francis Ministries confirmed Wednesday they are conducting an investigation into an allegation of mismanagement at the organization. This after information surfaced about the Saint Francis Board of Directors receiving an official whistleblower complaint into allegations of mismanagement at the organization.

A representative with Saint Francis Ministries released the following statement Wednesday:

“The Saint Francis Ministries Board of Directors is conducting an investigation into an allegation of mismanagement at the organization. While the investigation is ongoing, William Clark, the current chief of staff, has been appointed interim president and CEO. The investigation is being led by an independent consultant. There is no indication of improprieties involving any children or families in our care. The entire Saint Francis team remains committed to caring for the children and families we serve. Saint Francis has, for 75 years, always placed the vulnerable and at-risk people we care for at the forefront of all we do. We have complete confidence in our employees to maintain the high level of care that we have always provided. We have no further statement until the investigation is completed.”

