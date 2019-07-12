Salem Township spends $20,000 in June on road repairs after recent flooding

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The dirt road in front of Teresa Smith’s home in the Salem Township was at one point covered in flood waters, causing potholes that stretched from one side of the road to the other.

“I had to drive around the other street just to get into my house at one time,” recalls Smith.

Smith says the roads were the worse she’s seen in 15 years of living there.

“There for a while I thought I’d get stuck when I’d come home. The roads were horrible,” said Smith.

Smith’s road is one of many in the southern Sedgwick County township damaged from the recent flooding. Graders are out repairing the roughly 60 miles of dirt roads daily. With only two full-time operators and one part-time, officials said it will take some time.

“Our senior road grader has been with the township for over 32 years,” said Laura Adkins, Salem Township Clerk. “He has a complex understanding of how the roads work and where the problem areas are.”

Officials said they’ve spent more than $20,000 in June on just gravel and rocks. That’s what they normally spend on road upkeep in 10 months. They pulled from unused funds rolled over from previous years to cover costs.

“I foresee everyone running out of patience before we run out of money,” said Linda Wiley, Salem Township Treasurer. “We’re doing the best we can.”

To help cut costs, the Township is trying to salvage as much of the gravel that has washed off the roads into the ditches to put back on the roads.