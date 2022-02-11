SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Classic car lovers will have a new place to check out in Salina. On Thursday, KSN News was on hand for a ribbon-cutting at The Garage. The museum focuses on education and exhibits.

“The Garage is an education museum that provides hands-on learning, all sorts of different experimental, hands-on exhibits, and you get to see cars from all over the United States,” said Michelle Peck, The Garage Museum executive director. “We don’t own any of the vehicles, so these are people from all over the United States that are loaning their babies to us to take care of in our care and custody.”

A big thing with the museum is interactivity.

“So it’s a great way of partnering with Royal Driving School to get a little bit of off-site training in there if we wanted to,” said Matthew Tyler Miller-Wells, The Garage museum education director. “We have project cars. Two on there right now, and what we will be adding is some other games that we can program. We can have them learn how to drive a stick, we can teach them how to drive wet, slick roads on a twisty two-way. It’s a perfect embodiment of what the garage is about, fun and educational.”

The exhibits will change every three to four months. The Garage is located at 134 S. 4th St. in Salina.

General admission is $15. Seniors, students and military members can get in for $12.

Hours of operation are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

For more about The Garage and the opening weekend, click here.