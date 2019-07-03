Salina community, trucking company rallying around 10-year-old in need of kidney

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The community of Salina is rallying around one of their own: 10-year-old Hayden Murnahan.

Murnahan was diagnosed with stage IV Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) before his first birthday. A kidney transplant when he was three years old saved his life but now he needs a new one.

Yesterday, Hayden underwent a kidney removal surgery at Children’s Mercy and received a catheter for dialysis.

KSN spoke to Hayden’s parents, Steve and Crystal Murnahan on Tuesday.

“Hayden is a ten-year-old who has been through a lot in ten years but he just wants to be a kid. He wants to play with his friends and do activities,” Crystal said.

Hayden had his first dialysis treatment today which will continue for an unspecified amount of time. It’s his parents’ hope that he gets a kidney transplant in the next 12 months.

Making that more difficult, is the cost. Kidney transplants can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

When Steve’s workplace, Great Plains Trucking, caught wind of the family’s goal of $100,000 for Hayden’s COTA (Children’s Organ Transplant Association) they went at it with all gas, no brakes.

“Through the trucker grapevine there, we just started talking on the phone with other truck drivers and said oh man we gotta do something,” Landon Hinsdale said.

Hinsdale and team organized a chuck wagon supper, a rifle auction and a drive-a-thon where they pledged money per miles traveled, calling it “Pulling for Hayden.”

“We’re not just a company we’re a family and they live it there,” Hinsdale said.

Currently, Hayden’s COTA sits at $75,000.

“The Salina community has been a huge blessing and their generosity with all our fundraising efforts has been amazing,” Crystal Murnahan said.

Even with the road ahead, the support from the community is giving the Murnahan’s the endurance they need.

To donate to Hayden’s COTA, click here.