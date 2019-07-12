Salina convenience stores seized by state

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Seven Salina convenience stores have been shutdown and seized by the State of Kansas.

KSAL reports that Rod’s Total convenience stores and gas pumps were seized by the Kansas Department of Revenue.

Signs on the stores and the pumps indicate the property has been seized for non-payment of taxes and is now in possession of the State of Kansas.

Zach Fletcher with the Kansas Department of Revenue released the following statement:

“Agents from the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) accompanied by the Saline Sheriff Department executed tax warrants and closed Rod’s Convenience Stores for nonpayment of Retailers Sales Tax totaling $49,540.23.

The warrants were filed in Saline County. The businesses affected are located at 1717 W Crawford St, 1401 S Santa Fe Ave, 1339 N 9th, 220 W Magnolia Rd, 1619 W Magnolia Rd, 2140 W Crawford St, 680 S Phillips Ave.”

The owner of the business has until Monday, July 15 to enter into a mutual arrangement otherwise the businesses will be closed permanently.