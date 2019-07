The bishop of the Salina Diocese is holding a listening session regarding the clergy abuse in the diocese.

This after the diocese released the names of 14 priests who had allegations of sexual abuse of a minor.

The listening session is at 7 p.m. at St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church in Hays.

“If anybody else has been ever been abused by a clergy member, please let us know because it takes a lot of courage to come forward,” said Bishop Gerald Vincke.

The public is invited to attend the meeting.