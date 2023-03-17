SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salina Fire Department on Friday announced a battalion chief that was with the department for 27 years died.

Battalion Chief John Goertzen

Battalion Chief John Goertzen was a firefighter/EMT, fire engineer/EMT, and fire captain to the command staff leadership role of battalion chief, which he held for the past five years.

The department said funeral arrangements are pending.

In a news release, the department offered “deepest sympathies and condolences to his family and all of his friends and co-workers during this difficult time. Please, keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

According to the City of Salina, the department is comprised of 91 employees; 80 of the employees are spread across three 24-hour shifts that change daily. The remaining 11 positions provide administrative, support, and fire prevention service.