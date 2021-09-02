Salina man dies in crash on I-70

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man died in a crash along I-70 Wednesday afternoon in western Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 75-year-old Frank Herrman was driving west on I-70 in Thomas County when his car veered off the road to the right. Herrman got the car back on the road, but troopers say the car continued across both westbound lanes, crossed the median and crashed into a pickup in the eastbound lanes.

Herrman died in the crash. The pickup driver, 27-year-old Bethany Vargas of Breckenridge, Colorado, has potentially serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.