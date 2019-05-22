Salina man found not guilty in animal abuse case

SALINA, Kan. (AP) – A 41-year-old Salina man has been found not guilty of animal abuse charges stemming from the seizure of 189 animals.

A Saline County jury deliberated less than an hour after a five-day trial of Matthew Fullen before returning the verdict Tuesday.

The Salina Journal reports the animals were seized in April 2018 from a pasture in Assaria.

Investigators alleged the cows, horses, bulls, dogs, cats and rabbits were neglected or starving.

Fullen and his mother, Beverly Fullen, were initially arrested 165 misdemeanor counts and four felony counts of cruelty to animals.

Matthew Fullen was tried on five counts of animal abuse.

Beverly Fullen’s trial is scheduled for June 17.