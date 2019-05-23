Local

Salina man found not guilty in animal abuse case

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 01:13 PM CDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 08:33 PM CDT

SALINA, Kan. (AP) - A 41-year-old Salina man has been found not guilty of animal abuse charges stemming from the seizure of 189 animals.

A Saline County jury deliberated less than an hour after a five-day trial of Matthew Fullen before returning the verdict Tuesday.

The Salina Journal reports the animals were seized in April 2018 from a pasture in Assaria.

Investigators alleged the cows, horses, bulls, dogs, cats and rabbits were neglected or starving.

Fullen and his mother, Beverly Fullen, were initially arrested 165 misdemeanor counts and four felony counts of cruelty to animals.

Matthew Fullen was tried on five counts of animal abuse.

Beverly Fullen's trial is scheduled for June 17.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center