Salina man killed in crash on I-70

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 22-year-old Salina man was killed in a rollover crash on I-70. The crash happened Thursday afternoon just east of Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the driver, Justin M. Anthony, was westbound on the highway when for unknown reasons his Honda Passport left the roadway and rolled multiple times.

Anthony was ejected from the car and died at the scene. A 22-year-old woman, a passenger, was transported to Salina Regional Medical Center for her injuries.

The highway patrol said the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

