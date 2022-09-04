MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in McPherson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says at around 2:28 p.m., 53-year-old Bryan Hernández was driving a Harley Davidson west on Kansas Highway 4, near the intersection of 15th Avenue.

At the same time, a 19-year-old Wichita woman was driving eastbound and made a left turn in front of Hernández, which caused the motorcycle to hit the car on the right passenger side.

Hernández was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

There were four occupants in the car, two of which had suspected minor injuries. They were transported to a local hospital. The other two had no apparent injuries.