WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities have identified a Salina man who was killed in a crash involving a semi.

According to KSAL, 29-year-old Jesus Martinez died after his motorcycle struck a semi that turned across his lane on Old Highway 40 and Donmyer Road early Friday morning.

The 39-year-old driver of the semi was not injured. He told investigators he did not see the motorcycle when he began his turn and added there was a bright glare from the sunrise in his mirrors