Salina man scammed out of nearly $20K

by: KSN News

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Salina man was scammed out of nearly $20,000 after trying to buy a motorhome through eBay.

According to KSAL, the 74-year-old man found an RV online that he wanted to buy from Georgia.

Police said the man made arrangements to wire $19,000 to the seller with delivery scheduled for last week. However, the RV never showed up, and the man contacted eBay.

Officials with the online trading company told the victim he had been scammed.

