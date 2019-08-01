Salina pharmacist sentenced for diverting prescription drugs containing opioids

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 29-year-old Salina pharmacist was sentenced today to serve 36 months on probation, including 18 months house arrest, for diverting prescription drugs containing opioids, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Kirsty C. Hartley pleaded guilty to one count of distributing a prescription painkiller outside the usual course of professional practice without a legitimate medical reason.

Her husband, 29-year-old Dalton R. Hartley, pleaded guilty one count of acquiring controlled substances through fraud and received the same sentence.

Kirsty Hartley admitted she unlawfully distributed approximately 21,289 tablets of hydrocodone with acetaminophen while working at a CVS Pharmacy in Salina. She gave the pills to her husband for him to consume or trade to others for marijuana.

In her plea agreement, she agreed to surrender her pharmacist’s license. Both defendants agreed to perform 200 hours of community service.