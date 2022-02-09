SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department is investigating after someone found a body in a pond in the middle of Indian Rock Park, 1300 Gypsum Avenue.

Police say a person was walking the trails in the park around 6 p.m. Tuesday and saw what appeared to be a man lying in the pond.

Police arrived and found the man was already dead. They have identified him as 56-year-old John Palmgren of Salina.

Investigators are looking into the death but, so far, they do not suspect foul play. They are asking for the public to help them figure out where Palmgren was and what he was doing before his death.

If you can help, call Salina police at 785-826-7210. If you prefer to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 785-825-TIPS or text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637).