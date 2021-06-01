Salina police investigating after woman found dead in a park

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Salina police are working to identify a woman who was found dead in a park early Tuesday morning.

Officers were sent to Lakewood Park, 250 N. Lakewood Park Drive, just after 6 a.m. The police said they found a woman lying face down near the park’s south entrance.

Police say the woman appears to be approximately 25 to 35 years of age, 5 feet to 5 feet 6 inches tall, with hair dyed a reddish color. She was wearing a pink-colored top, black tennis shoes, and blue jean capris.

If anyone has any information, please call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS(8477) or the Salina Police Department Detective Division at 826-7210.