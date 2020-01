SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 88-year-old Salina man.

Leonard C. Mclver was last heard from on Dec. 18, 2019. He left in an unknown direction of travel.

Mclver has a red 2014 Camaro with license 312 GAN. The tag is expired. Police say it is unknown if he still has the vehicle or drives it.

LATEST STORIES: