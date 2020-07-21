Salina police officer arrested following crash, possibly alcohol related

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Salina Police Department officer was arrested and placed on administrative leave for his involvement in an off-duty, single-vehicle crash where alcohol appears to have been a factor.

According to KSAL, the crash happened Sunday at 3:40 a.m. An on-duty officer observed a 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup traveling northbound on Broadway at a high rate of speed. The truck also failed to stop at the red light at the intersection of Broadway and N. 9th St.

The truck continued eastbound through the intersection on to E. Pacific Ave. It then struck the north curb of Pacific, a power pole, the south side of a business–Del’s Automotive, 901 N. 8th St., a fire hydrant, and a stop sign. The truck rolled on to the driver’s side and came to a rest on 8th St., facing south.

The driver was identified as 27-year-old Anthony Roman, Salina. He is a Salina police officer. He sustained a small cut to his left arm in the crash but refused treatment.

Roman was arrested and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to stop at a traffic control signal, and improper driving on a laned roadway.

