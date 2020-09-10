Salina Police Officer reflects on shooting that left him hospitalized

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – “It should have been a normal traffic stop but obviously it wasn’t,” said Cody Way, Officer with the Salina Police Department.

Instead, on August 30 according to the KBI, it turned into a pursuit with a suspect shooting at the patrol car, hitting Officer Way in the foot.

“I couldn’t believe it was happening but luckily just the training that I received kind of helped me prepare for that moment although it’s something that you never really expect to happen,” Officer Way said.

Instead of returning home that night, Officer Way went to the hospital for surgery. “A bone in my big toe that is just completely shattered. There’s still some bullet fragments in there,” he said.

Two days later he was able to go home.

“It could’ve been a lot worse and we are thankful for the way it turned out. There’s a lot of other officers around the country that are a lot less fortunate than I am or my fiancee,” he said.

Officer Way says putting on the uniform comes with many duties, including the possibility of not coming home. “It is a real danger for us and it’s something that it’s real and it’s not something you see just in these bigger cities or bigger agencies. Its right here and it happens,” Way said.

Despite having to get around now with crutches and boot, he says the experience solidified his purpose, “Knowing that whenever I’m going to work I’m helping people and giving back to the community and when it comes down to it taking bad guys off the street. This is what I want to do. I can’t imagine doing anything else.”

Officer Way says the road to recovery is still long with the potential for another surgery. However, he he is still hopeful to return back to patrolling the streets once healed.

