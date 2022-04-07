SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department released more details on a man who was found in a pond in the middle of Indian Rock Park back on Feb. 8. The park is located in the 1300 block of Gypsum Ave.

The department said an autopsy on 56-year-old John Palmgren showed his death is listed as “probable drowning.”

The department said, “the autopsy findings, toxicology report, and information from the case investigation have been reviewed with the Saline County Attorney, Jeff Ebel, and this case is now closed.”