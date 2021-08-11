Salina police say no foul play involved in case of woman found dead in park

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department says the case of a woman found dead in a park the morning of June 1 is closed.

The woman was identified as 43-year-old Kristie Gonner, who also went by the name Kristie Fisher. She was found face down near the south entrance of Lakewood Park, 250 N. Lakewood Park Drive.

Investigators say autopsy and toxicology examinations show that her death involved a combination of drugs and underlying health conditions. Police say Gonner’s death has been deemed accidental.

Police say they presented the case to Saline County Attorney Jeff Ebel who reviewed it and the case is closed.

