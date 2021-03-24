Salina police seek wanted man in domestic violence case

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Salina police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man on suspicion of domestic violence.

Officers spoke to a 29-year-old Salina woman who reported being the victim of domestic violence-related crimes. The suspect, Brandon Lambert, had left the area as officers arrived.

An affidavit was submitted to the Saline County Attorney’s Office, and an arrest warrant was issued by the Saline County District Court for Lambert for the following: first-degree murder, aggravated domestic violence battery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated intimidation of a witness, criminal threat, criminal damage to property, violation of protection order, and harassment by telecommunication device.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or click here to submit a web tip.