Salina Public Schools to require masks for return

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Salina Public Schools will require face coverings in all buildings following new guidance by the Centers for Disease Control, according to KSAL.

The school board made the decision during a special meeting Tuesday evening. Salina Public Schools will require masks for all students, employees, and visitors beginning Wednesday.

Citing new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

USD 305 Superintendent Linn Exline sent a message to employees notifying them of the policy, which is part of the district’s safe return to in-person instruction plan.

