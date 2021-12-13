Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
KSN Digital Extra
Better Health & Wellness
Your Local Election HQ
Capitol Bureau
Good News
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Crime
Telemundo Kansas
Top Stories
Restaurant owners address firing after $4,400 tip
Video
Top Stories
What are mail carriers' Christmas shipping deadlines?
Wichita mother receives keys to her new Habitat for Humanity home ahead of Christmas
Gallery
Damaging wind and record temperatures expected Wednesday in Kansas
Fox News’ Murdoch buys Montana ranch from Koch Industries
Weather
Radar
Forecasts by Storm Track 3
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Friday Football Fever
Friday Football Fever Scores
Game of the Week
Local Sports Scores
High School
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Wichita Wind Surge
Racing
Competitive Drive
China 2022 Olympics
Top Stories
Baylor becomes fourth No. 1 in last 4 weeks in AP Top 25
Top Stories
Chiefs cornerback’s brother fatally stabbed in Louisiana
Nowell scores 22, leads Kansas State past Green Bay, 82-64
Rodgers throws 4 TD passes, Packers defeat Bears 45-30
Garoppolo throws 12-yard TD as 49ers beat Bengals in OT
Community
Contests
Home for the Holidays
Remarkable Women
Seeking Solutions
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Positive Connections
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Video
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
Work For Us
Lone Star NYE
Digital Marketing
Email Newsletters
News App
Weather App
Telemundo Programación
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For KSN / Nexstar
Search
Search
Search
Salina Regional Health Center- Behavioral Health Mindfulness
Local
Posted:
Dec 13, 2021 / 01:23 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 13, 2021 / 01:23 PM CST
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Damaging wind and record temperatures expected Wednesday in Kansas
2 killed when semis collide east of Dodge City
What happened at the tornado-destroyed candle plant?
Video
Wichita mother receives keys to her new Habitat for Humanity home ahead of Christmas
Gallery
Fox News’ Murdoch buys Montana ranch from Koch Industries
Wichita woman volunteers 35,000+ hours at VA hospital
Video