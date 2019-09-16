Salina Regional Health Center: Occupational Medicine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A woman accused of firing at officers on Sept. 11 made her first appearance in Sedgwick County Court Monday.

TJ McMahan, 29, was charged with 14 counts: possession of meth, four counts of aggravated assault of law enforcement officer, two counts criminal discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon by felon, two counts of flee and elude, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without a license and unsafe turning or stopping.