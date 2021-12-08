Earthquakes shake north-central Kansas; resident describes them as ‘a tsunami wave of energy’

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Shaken awake. A morning earthquake rattles parts of north-central Kansas. But the magnitude 4.3 was not the only one centered in Saline County Wednesday.

The Kansas Geological Survey shows 14. The most recent a 2.1 magnitude just before 8 p.m.

People who live in Salina tell KSN that the earthquakes were something they’ve never experienced before.

Jessica Coulter says she was doing her normal morning routine when her apartment started shaking.

“It felt like a tsunami wave of energy just slammed into the building. The walls creaked, the floor shook, our bed was shaking side to side. It was pretty strong.”

Homeowner Craig Deghand’s morning was also abruptly interrupted by the quake.

“All of a sudden, bam! Something hit the house. Then, I went out and looked outside. I couldn’t see anything and I was like, ‘Oh. That must have been an earthquake.”

KGS’ Rick Miller says there’s no historical data explaining a quake this strong near Salina.

“From a purely statistical perspective, this kind of seismicity change is not routinely considered to be part of the natural process.”

Miller also says they also can’t confirm these earthquakes were human-made.

“We don’t have anything right now, data-wise, or information-wise, that suggests it’s associated with any kind of wastewater injection. We just don’t have any data to support that right now.”