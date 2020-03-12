Salina standoff ends with man dead inside burning home

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A standoff in Salina on Wednesday ended with a house fire, and one man dead. It started around 9 a.m.

A Salina officer observed a man who had an active warrant riding his bike. The officer tried to make contact, but the man ran into a home in the 100 block of S. Chicago.

While officers were outside, several people exited the home and stated there was a man inside with a gun. A woman was also inside.

SWAT team members and Saline County Sheriff’s deputies arrived and worked to resolve the situation. Authorities said a phone was delivered to the porch, and a woman inside communicated that she wasn’t being held against her will. The woman advised that the man was suicidal and had a handgun. The man refused to talk with officers.

Shortly before 1 p.m., the woman exited the home. She was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. SWAT officers then injected gas into the back of the home to force the man to exit.

Minutes later, the man moved to the front of the home where officers observed a fire. Shortly after, several gunshots were heard from the back of the home.

The Salina Fire Department arrived shortly after 1 p.m. and extinguished the fire. The man was found dead in the back of the home. He has not been identified.

