SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 42-year-old Salina woman was killed Thursday morning in an icy crash on Interstate 70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7:46 a.m. about a mile east of the Interstate 135 junction.

The crash involved a Toyota 4 Runner that was eastbound on I-70. Troopers say that due to icy road conditions on an overpass, the driver, identified as Ellaina M. Brightbill, lost control, veered into the median, and struck a guardrail on the westbound side.

The SUV overturned one or two times, according to the KHP report. Brightbill was taken to Salina Regional Health Center, where she was pronounced dead.

She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the rollover.