Salina woman dies in fire

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman is dead and another man is in the hospital after a trailer fire early Friday.
Joe Kvacik, a fire investigator with the Salina Fire Department, said they received a call of the fire in the 900 block N. 13th St.
Fire crews arrived and found a woman and man inside. The fire was quickly knocked down.
The woman died. The other man was transported to a burn unit in Wichita. Both of the victims haven’t been identified.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the trailer is a total loss. Kvacik said the home didn’t have a smoke detector.
